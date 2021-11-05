By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty-Clairton area Saturday.
A strong temperature inversion and calm wind in the morning are likely to contribute to a daily average concentration of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range, the DEP said. The highest hourly concentrations are likely to occur between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m.
The alert covers Clairton, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue.
On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activities.
Residents are encouraged to reduce fireplace and wood stove use, avoid burning leaves or trash and avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.