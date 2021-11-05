WASHINGTON (KDKA) – In just hours, the U.S. House of Representatives will be voting on two crucial bills.

Included in these bills are things like child care, which impacts families now more than ever with so many parents working from home.

According to those familiar with the plan, the House will meet at 8:00 a.m. this morning to debate and vote on the Build Back Better legislation, which is a key part of President Joe Biden’s social safety net plan.

After that, a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill will likely follow.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill encompasses everything from bridges, roads, to the nation’s broadband, water, and energy systems.

Experts have said the money is really needed to ensure safe travel, as well as the efficient transport of goods and products across the country.

The Build Back Better legislation would assist families with child care and send them enhanced child tax credits for another year. It also would provide federal help for those who fall below the poverty line.

There is also a part of the bill that would address the battle against climate change as well as help for affordable housing.

Should the Build Back Better legislation pass through the House, the legislation would still have to clear the U.S. Senate.

“This bill includes things like universal free, pre-K for people, we know it will lower prescription drugs, we know it will lower the cost of insulin,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Chair of the House Rules Committee. “We know a lot of things. We sat here for eight hours talking about what’s in the bill and we heard referred Republican friends. They would they didn’t like and that’s perfectly fine. But I think I think we feel competent enough to move forward.”

As the legislation makes its way through Congress, Democrats still face some opposition from moderate members of their party, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

