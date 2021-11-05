By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Greensburg Central Catholic is mourning two assistant football coaches.
Joseph Oslosky died after a car crash and William Farrell died over the weekend. His cause of death has not been released.
The team is getting ready for the WPIAL playoff opener Friday night.
Counselors are available for students and staff.
There is a memorial mass planned with the football team for Monday.