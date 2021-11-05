By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pope Francis has named Father Mark Eckman as the auxiliary bishop of Pittsburgh.

Eckman has been a priest in the diocese for over 36 years and currently serves as a pastor of Resurrection Parish, serving Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair.

His appointment was made public on Friday in Washington D.C. by Archbishop Christophe Pierre.

“The Holy Father’s appointment is a gift to our diocese and brings great joy to me. Bishop-elect Eckman

is a born and raised Pittsburgher who has a deep devotion to Jesus and the people of this region,”

Bishop David Zubik said. “He has shown himself to be a caring, compassionate, responsible, skilled

pastor of the Church. Please join me and his brother priests in prayer asking Jesus to fill his heart as he

humbly takes on this new role.”

Father Eckman will be ordained as bishop on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland.

“I am honored that the Holy Father has placed such trust and confidence in me and I will serve wherever

needed,” Bishop-elect Eckman said. “I have chosen as my episcopal motto: ‘To serve in faith and

charity.’ I hope to faithfully live out this motto as I continue to minister in the Diocese of Pittsburgh.”

The 62-year-old priest was ordained into the priesthood in 1985 and is a native of Pittsburgh. He attended South Hills Catholic School, which is now Seton-LaSalle High School.

He also is a graduate of Duquesne University and Saint Vincent.

An auxiliary bishop’s role is to assist the bishop with pastoral and administrative needs in the diocese.