ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Dozens of community members, family and friends gathered together Friday night to remember 31-year-old Lindsay Thompkins.

Thompkins was driving a bus with students from the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School when it was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.

A candlelight vigil was held outside his home in Aliquippa where a memorial is set up in his honor on Friday.

Family and friends brought pictures and candles and held balloons marked with No. 5 on them, representing his bus number.

Thompkins’ sister, Shereka Simmons told KDKA her brother’s passion was being a bus driver. She said he owned a bus himself and she plans to keep his legacy alive.

“It’s sad this situation had to happen, but he loved his job. He loved what he did,” Simmons said. “We’re going to try to live it on for him and try to make a name out there for himself. It’s called Simmons Charter Services.”

Simmons said her brother was well-respected and cared deeply about his community.

“He was the reason I got my CDL. We’ve been close for 11 years. Work is not going to be the same. I’m going to miss him,” Thompkins’ brother Thomas Steals said.

Thompkins’ family arrived at the vigil driving the bus he owned with a banner on the side in his memory.

“This is a tragedy. I want the community to look a Lindsay for who he is. He deserves this. His name deserves to be known,” Robin Tucker Williams said, Thompkins’ godmother.

His family prayed with community members Friday night, asking God for strength as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

“He’s smiling down. Like his sister said, we’re going to keep his legacy going,” Steals said.

A viewing for Thompkins is planned for Nov. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pitts Funeral Home in Aliquippa.

A funeral is scheduled for Saturday at the Greater Miracle Ministries Church in Ambridge.