PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say they are searching for an 8-year-old boy who was kidnapped from his mother’s home.
Police seek the public's help to find a kidnapped 8-year-old male, Delon Napper.
Delon is with his father's girlfriend and possibly his father. See photos.
They are in a gray Subaru SUV with possible Michigan plates, DWN6016. Info? Call 9-1-1.
Police say Delon Napper was taken from his mom’s house by a person who does not have custody of the child. Police say Napper is with his father’s girlfriend, Auja Pettyway, and possibly his dad, Troy Graham-Napper.
Police describe Delon Napper as 4-foot-3 with a thin build and short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit and white t-shirt while traveling in a gray Subaru SUV with Michigan plates and a possible plate number of DWN6016. The vehicle may be heading to Detroit, police say.
Call 911 with any information.