Police say the vehicle the boy is in may be headed to Michigan.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say they are searching for an 8-year-old boy who was kidnapped from his mother’s home.

Police say Delon Napper was taken from his mom’s house by a person who does not have custody of the child. Police say Napper is with his father’s girlfriend, Auja Pettyway, and possibly his dad, Troy Graham-Napper.

Police describe Delon Napper as 4-foot-3 with a thin build and short black hair.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

He was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit and white t-shirt while traveling in a gray Subaru SUV with Michigan plates and a possible plate number of DWN6016. The vehicle may be heading to Detroit, police say.

Call 911 with any information.