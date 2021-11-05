By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – An alarming encounter inside a convenience store in Fayette County has the police asking for the public's help.
Surveillance videos sent out from Fayette County Crime Stoppers show an armed robbery at Sweet Peas along Connellsville Street in Uniontown.
According to FCCS, the person robbed the store with a weapon on Monday.
The suspect then fled in a white Jeep Wrangler.
They are asking anyone with information to contact Fayette County Crime Stoppers.