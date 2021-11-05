By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (KDKA) – Milk is flowing through a national park’s creek in Pennsylvania after a truck accident.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection took a photo of a milky-looking creek in Valley Forge National Historical Park on the eastern side of the state.
A milk truck accident on Route 202 spilled a large amount of milk into Valley Creek, the park said, meaning that milky water may be flowing through the park.
The DEP told the park there’s no hazard warning. The milky color is expected to wash away over the next day or so.
Officials are monitoring the stream over the next few days for potential impacts.