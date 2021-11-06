By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man they believe could be at special risk of harm or injury.
48-year-old Joseph Peluso was last seen on Saturday around 8:00 p.m. in the area of 11th Street in Pittsburgh.
Police have said they believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and could be confused.
He is described as 5’3″, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a winter coat, shorts, high-top sneakers, and carrying a red bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Pa. State Police Uniontown Barracks at 724-439-7111.
