Monaca

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONACA (KDKA) — A man is facing accusations that he tried to kill his girlfriend.

Police arrested Marvory Crumb in Monaca.

He allegedly fired several shots outside of a home on Fourth Street.

Police said they found three bullet holes in a car.

Two bullets went through the door and into the passenger seat.

He has been charged by police.