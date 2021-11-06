By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONACA (KDKA) — A man is facing accusations that he tried to kill his girlfriend.
Police arrested Marvory Crumb in Monaca.
He allegedly fired several shots outside of a home on Fourth Street.
Police said they found three bullet holes in a car.
Two bullets went through the door and into the passenger seat.
He has been charged by police.