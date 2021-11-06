By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MUNHALL (KDKA) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in Munhall this afternoon.READ MORE: Federal Appeals Court Issues Temporary Halt On Biden Administration's Vaccine Requirement
Just before 4:30 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of E. 13th Street for a shooting and once on the scene they found a man who had been shot in the stomach, police have said.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.READ MORE: Robert Kiss, Former Speaker Of The West Virginia House Of Delegates, Dies At 63
Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.MORE NEWS: Roads To Close Sunday For 2021 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details