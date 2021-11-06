CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The game is happening at PPG Paints Arena.
Filed Under:Buffalo Sabres, LGBTQ+ Pride, Local News, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

READ MORE: Viewing, Funeral Services Being Held For 7th Grader Who Died During Basketball Practice

The team is co-hosting its second joint Pride Game with the Buffalo Sabres.

It will be on November 16 at PPG Paints Arena.

READ MORE: Man Charged After Alleged Attempt On Girlfriend's Life

Players from both teams will wear LGBTQ+ pride warmup jerseys and use rainbow-taped sticks, which will all be auctioned off too.

Proceeds will benefit charities, including the You Can Play Project.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Representatives React After Infrastructure Bill Passes House

President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke launched the project in honor of his late son, Brendan Burke.