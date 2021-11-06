By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.
The team is co-hosting its second joint Pride Game with the Buffalo Sabres.
It will be on November 16 at PPG Paints Arena.
Players from both teams will wear LGBTQ+ pride warmup jerseys and use rainbow-taped sticks, which will all be auctioned off too.
Proceeds will benefit charities, including the You Can Play Project.
President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke launched the project in honor of his late son, Brendan Burke.