PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another clear, cold and frosty start to our morning, but we will finally get back to the mid 50s for afternoon highs. High pressure keeps us dry with abundant sunshine!

We do have a Code Orange day for the Liberty/Clairton area, but the NWS didn’t issue an Air Quality alert for any counties. The time when concentration is the highest will be in the morning with calm winds.

Don’t forget tonight we get an extra hour of sleep as we turn our clocks back. Sunset today is at 6:10 p.m. and tomorrow will be at 5:09 p.m.

It’ll be a beautiful day to get out and see the fall foliage before the colors fade which some are already doing. By the end of next week, will be past the peak. If you need to get out and rake leaves, we have plenty of dry days to do so!

Next week, high pressure strengthens and that will keep us maintaining the dry stretch with sunshine and highs above normal in the low 60s. Monday night football looks great at Heinz Field where temperatures will be in the 50s with clear skies.

There’s a small chance we could see light rain Thursday for Veteran’s Day, but the better chance looks to be Friday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos