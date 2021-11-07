By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — For the first time in 139 years, a male gorilla was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
The zoo announced this past week that the birth of the gorilla was the first in its history.
The baby gorilla was born on October 26.
The name is still yet to be announced as part of the zoo’s partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage.
Newly born gorillas usually weigh 3 pounds and rely on their mothers for several months.
In the case of this newborn, his mother "did not show appropriate maternal care," so another female gorilla in the troop stepped up and has been taking care of him.
Guests will be able to see the gorilla from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building every day.