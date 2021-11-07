By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have launched an investigation after a 6-year-old boy was struck and injured by a BB gun.READ MORE: Scenic Pittsburgh Gives Ligonier Award For Natural And Scenic Beauty
Police say they were called around 9 p.m. Saturday to Nolan Court to help the boy.
He had been hit in the upper leg.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Groups Gather For 'Avenues Of Hope' Community Project
Medics sent him to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
It is unclear at this time who was using the BB gun.
Police continue to investigate.MORE NEWS: Man Robs Family Dollar Store At Gunpoint, Still At Large
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details