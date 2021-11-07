By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Saturday evening.
A man wearing all black clothing reportedly entered the Family Dollar Store on Chartiers Avenue and took out a firearm at the counter.
He then stole an unknown amount of cash from the register and then ran on foot towards the nearby woods, police say.
They first received reports of the robbery around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Police are currently searching for the suspect, who is described as being 5’11 and wearing a Puma backpack.
No one was injured in the robbery, according to police.
