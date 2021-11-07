By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters demonstrated and blocked off a traffic intersection in East Liberty on Saturday evening.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police: Man Who Officers Used Taser On During Arrest Dies After Medical Emergency
They took to the streets once again to raise awareness for the case of Jim Rogers.READ MORE: New Questions About Pittsburgh Police Tasing Incident That Resulted In Death Of Man
He is the man who died the day after being tased by Pittsburgh Police last month.
Around 35 people took part in the protest.MORE NEWS: Community Members Rally For Justice In Death Of Jim Rogers, Man Tased By Pittsburgh Police
They briefly blocked Penn Avenue in East Liberty.