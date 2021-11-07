By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was yet another sign that life is returning to normal on Sunday morning as thousands of runners laced up their shoes, put in their earbuds, and pounded the pavement of Pittsburgh.

Thousands of runners took part in the 2021 EQT Pittsburgh 10-Miler, a race that began on West Carson Street and ended in downtown Pittsburgh.

“The energy runners bring back to the city streets is electric, this morning’s race confirmed that,” said Troy Schooley, P3R’s CEO. “The staff, volunteers, and event partners jumped right back into action to make this in-person return a success, delivering an amazing Pittsburgh race experience along the course that runners won’t forget.”

Pittsburgh pride was exuded throughout as the first mile of the race on West Carson Street being dubbed the “Pittsburgh Parking Chair Mile” as a nod to the longstanding Pittsburgh tradition of reserving a parking spot with a parking chair.

As runners continued their journeys through the city, they were treated to the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Mile” as they crossed the West End Bridge with volunteers decked out in the iconic red sweater made famous by the one and only Fred Rogers.

It wouldn’t be a race through Pittsburgh without paying homage to the city’s beloved sports franchises.

The City Of Champions Mile had video screens lined throughout the North Shore playing highlights from the Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers’ most iconic moments.

The Penguins’ mascot Iceburgh was even on hand, cheering on the runners.

Sunday morning was the first time since 2019 that runners were able to cross the live finish line and spectators, volunteers, and staff cheered everyone on in that final mile, known as the “Welcome To The Burgh Mile” in downtown.

“For the past three years, it has been thrilling to see the passion runners have for Pittsburgh throughout the themed experience,” said Schooley. “Whether it be virtual or in-person, participants have expressed how much fun they had celebrating the Steel City with this race.”

A new champion was crowned this year, Chase Weeavering, who won the men’s division, finishing the race in 49:05.

Elania Tabb won the women’s division with a time of 56:38.