SWISSVALE (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating two overnight shootings in Swissvale.

One left a man dead and another man is recovering in the hospital.

According to police, the first shooting was around 1:05 a.m. Sunday morning on Smokey Wood Drive outside an apartment building.

“I was like laying on my couch about to fall asleep and then I heard like 6 or 7 gunshots,” neighbor Kiersten Snider said.

Claude lives in the building and had it unfold outside his window. His SUV was one of three vehicles KDKA saw hit with gunfire. He initially thought the shots were fireworks.

“People were screaming. I say fireworks, screaming, what’s up,” he said.

Claude said the victim was given medical help in the hallway downstairs from his apartment.

“People started screaming in the other apartment down from mine,” he said.

Police said the man was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital and died. The medical examiner identified him as 23-year-Vivirone Roberts of Pittsburgh.

The apartment manager said he was not a resident there and was visiting last night.

“I was terrified. I woke up in a panic and I was afraid. I had all my lights on and I was afraid to turn them off,” Snider said. “Nothing like this has happened here before. I’ve never heard anything terrible happening.”

Officers said about 20 minutes later there was a shooting on the other side of Swissvale near Washington Avenue and Noble Street.

A 22-year-old man was hit. Officers said he was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.