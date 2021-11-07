By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ANNAPOLIS (KDKA) – Green Bay’s star quarterback did not play on Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

However, since his positive test, it’s been learned that Rodgers has not been vaccinated against the virus.

Criticisms and support have come from all corners of the football world but on Sunday, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw did not hold back during his time on NFL On Fox.

“It would’ve been nice if he would’ve just come to the Naval Academy and learned to be honest,” Bradshaw said. “Because that’s what you did, Aaron, you lied to everyone.”

Rodgers told reporters prior to the season that he had been “immunized” but as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, Rodgers had received homeopathic treatment from his personal physician that raised his antibody levels.

The NFLPA did not grant Rodgers an exemption from the protocols the league has in place for players who are not vaccinated.

“I understand immunized, but what you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19, you got COVID-19, Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer, sorry folks, that’s what it is,” Bradshaw continued. “We are a divided nation politically, we are a divided nation on COVID-19, on whether or not to take the vaccine.”

The Packers are facing potential fines for Rodgers’s situation and according to Jay Glazer, he will not be suspended.

“Unfortunately, we have players that only think about themselves and I’m very disappointed in Aaron Rodgers,” Bradshaw said.