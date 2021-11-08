By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – Homicide detectives have been called to the scene of a crash in North Versailles.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene of the crash on East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard and Maryland Avenue, capturing video of an extremely damaged car.

Dispatchers said two cars were involved, but only one was on the scene when KDKA got there. One vehicle reportedly had multiple people entrapped, according to dispatchers.
Crews have the road blocked off.
There's been no word on any injuries, but Allegheny County Police's homicide unit has been called to the scene.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.