By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONACA (KDKA) — A gas station in Beaver County has been ordered by a federal court to pay nearly $300,000 in back wages to two employees after being found to have violated wage and overtime laws.
The Department of Labor said Monday that the ruling comes following an investigation into the Monaca Sunoco located along Old Brodhead Road.
During the course of the investigation, the owners were found to have failed to pay minimum wage and did not pay overtime rates to a husband and wife who lived and worked at the store.
Investigators say the woman often worked 70 hours per week without any pay, while the man worked unpaid hours after his normal shift ended.
In addition to back wages and damages, the employer was ordered to pay a $1,762 civil penalty.