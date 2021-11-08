By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has pleaded guilty to killing another man in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood last year.READ MORE: Around The Table: Are Hurdles On The Horizon After Surging Markets?
Daniel Miles admitted to shooting Robert Fulton on Taft Avenue.READ MORE: Police: Westmoreland County Father Stabs Son In The Back After Argument Over Chores
Police say they were able to connect him to the crime using surveillance video and fingerprints of the victim.MORE NEWS: Pitt Men's Basketball Player Ithiel Horton Suspended Indefinitely After Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer
Miles was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison for the murder.