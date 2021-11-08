CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has pleaded guilty to killing another man in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood last year.

Daniel Miles admitted to shooting Robert Fulton on Taft Avenue.

(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

Police say they were able to connect him to the crime using surveillance video and fingerprints of the victim.

Miles was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison for the murder.