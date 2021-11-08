By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study ranks the Steel City as one of the best in America for book lovers.
Lawn Love has ranked the 200 biggest cities in the United States based on access to public libraries, bookstores, free libraries, book clubs, and events.
Pittsburgh was ranked #23 on the list, with high scores for book rentals and community categories.
Pasadena, CA was ranked as the best city in the United States for book lovers, while Sunrise Manor, NV came in last place.
