PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How painful is it to fill up your tank at the gas station? So many cringe when they see the cost, with the prices being so high.

Locally, many are paying more than $3.50 per gallon for unleaded gas.

According to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, President Joe Biden is considering in tapping into the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid rising crude oil prices.

While on CNN, Granholm said that the president is looking at every tool at his disposal to address high gas prices in the U.S.

She said that Biden has already asked the organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase supply, but it said no.

And here’s another painful addition to all of this, Americans should expect to pay more for heating this winter as well due to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

“It will be more expensive this year than last year. We have the same problem in fuels that the supply chains have, which is that the oil and gas companies are not flipping the switch as quickly as the demand require,” said Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm.

Europe is in a similar situation when it comes to natural gas. Granholm says they’re looking to pay five times higher.