Mercer County is the holiday shopping capital of Northwestern Pennsylvania, offering a myriad of bargains and holiday experiences the entire family can enjoy! Shoppers can find amazing holiday gifts for their loved ones and even some fantastic items for themselves.

With the county’s distinct shopping destinations and charming, small-town atmosphere, Mercer County attracts scores of visitors from the western part of the state as well as Ohio, southwestern New York, and Southern Ontario, Canada. Mercer County also offers no sales tax on most clothing and shoes, providing an exceptional value to shoppers looking for a great bargain.

Shoppers also can take a break from the hustle and bustle to enjoy the various attractions and events planned throughout Mercer County. For the best holiday shopping experience in Mercer County, it is recommended to plan a day or even a two– or three-day stay to ensure guests hit all the holiday hot spots, including Grove City Premium outlets, Kraynak’s, and more!

Grove City Premium Outlets

Every year more than 6 million people, including bargain-minded shoppers from Erie, Cleveland, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and more, visit Grove City Outlets for major discounts on health and beauty, housewares, shoes, décor, jewelry, specialty gifts, and more.

Grove City Premium Outlets is a single-floor, open-air outlet mall located off Interstate 79 and only three miles from I-80. The Outlets are also only three hours from the Canadian border. The Outlets features more than 120 stores with designer shops, including Calvin Klein, Coach, J. Crew Factory, Nautica, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Holiday Shoppers Come Looking To Power Shop And Save

“The majority of our loyal shoppers are savvy moms who drive a distance to spend the day to shop with us and find savings since they tend to shop for their entire extended families,” says Michele R. Czerwinski, the director of marketing and business development for the Outlets.

Shoppers can enjoy a unique shopping trip with a variety of options to consider. Browse the latest in athletic and leisure at Adidas, grab a new bag at Kate Spade New York featuring over 60 styles of handbags, enjoy the seasonal scents from Bath & Body Works, and find clothing and accessories for the entire family, including the dog, at Old Navy. As the last stop, shoppers can grab a sweet treat at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, where they can enjoy delectable chocolate confections, candy and caramel apples, cookies, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and more!

Save Big With Holiday Bargains At The Grove City Premium Outlets

“Holiday sales kick off November 1 with an amazing sale from November 11 to 14. The center will be dressed for the holidays by November 11 to get everyone in the magical spirit,” said Michele R. Czerwinski, Director of Marketing & Business Development Grove City Premium Outlets.

Czerwinski said they are following the CDC and Governor Wolf guidelines and will have hand sanitizers throughout the center. She said they also request people to be mindful of social distancing.

Czerwinski states that hours are Monday- Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. The center will be closed on Thanksgiving but shoppers should arrive early on Black Friday. “We will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday with doorbuster specials,” said Czerwinski. Individual store hours may vary daily, and shoppers should verify with their favorite stores for hours. Shoppers should check the website for daily store deals.

Shoppers are encouraged to check their website for hours and specifically the hours for the stores that they plan to shop as they may differ due to staffing issues.

“We also encourage people to download our interactive digital map that will guide you from store to store—and of course, wear comfy shoes,” said Czerwinski. Shoppers can register for the free VIP Club, and download a digital coupon book for amazing savings at www.premiumoutlets.com/vip/register.

Shoppers can also enjoy Selfies with Santa every Saturday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. next to Famous Footwear from November 27 through December 20.

How to Get There: Grove City Premium Outlets is located at 1911 Leesburg Grove City Rd, Grove City, PA 16127. For more information, including expanded shopping hours, call 724-748-4770 or go to www.premiumoutlets.com/grovecity.

Wendell August Forge

Shoppers looking for unique, heirloom-quality gifts for friends or family should look no further than Wendell August Forge! Founded in 1923, the Forge is the oldest and largest in the United States and continues to hold its place as one of the most recognizable metal giftware companies in the country.

Artisans craft these beautiful heirlooms by hand and hammer, creating unique gifts for Christmas, weddings, baby showers, and all of life’s special moments. The artisans of Wendell August Forge are well-known for making the most unique ornament in the world that is adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Surprise Loved Ones With Unique Gifts From Wendell August Forge

Whether you have a sports fan in your life or someone who loves collectible items, Wendell August Forge has gifts that appeal to everyone. There Bicentennial Collector’s set features the Pittsburgh landscape and commemorates the city’s Heinz Field, PNC Park, the Clemente Bridge, and Light Up Night.

Their selection of ornate ornaments includes baby themes, pet sets, Santa scenes, collegiate pieces, and dozens of others, making it easy to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. New ornaments include the reindeer, 2021 An American Christmas, Holiday Horse ornament, and the Limited-Edition Centennial Star- Starlight Wonder ornament.

In addition to shopping for holiday gifts, visitors can take a tour of the Forge and see how the pieces are formed. Visitors can watch the process from hand hammering and forming the design to creating the die and pressing it into a metal canvas. Visitors also can enjoy the history Center where they can experience the rich history and heritage of this unique brand.

Store hours are Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday: Closed.

How to Get There: The Wendell August Forge Flagship Store is located at 2074 Leesburg-Grove City Road in Grove City, on Route 208, 1/2 mile west of the Grove City Premium Outlets). Driving time from downtown Pittsburgh is 1 hour. Visit their website at www.wendellaugust.com.

Kraynak’s

If shoppers want to be transported to the North Pole this holiday season, look no further than Kraynak’s. Santa’s Christmasland at Kraynak’s is a unique attraction that is featured in the store from September 10 through December 31. Founded in 1961, this family-owned business features more than 70 decorated trees in the display, each with a different theme. Guests can walk through this 300-foot-long path of make-believe with glittering trees, twinkling lights, and a magical array of life-like holiday characters. This path also features festive music and a fresh display each year, making it the perfect place to start a family tradition to cherish for years to come.

Visitors can purchase their own trees to decorate to reflect the themes on display each year, or they can purchase the entire decorated tree to bring home after the holiday season. Dan Zippie, the store manager, says that many people visit Kraynak’s to get new decorating ideas and to purchase the decoration for their own special tree for their family to trim together.

“Our store is very diverse, and we have 20,000 square feet in the main store, with more than two acres of greenhouses displaying a full line of Christmas decorations. Our toy department includes Lionel trains, Lego and Playmobil, Breyer horses, and Melissa & Doug toys. We have a sports department that sells NFL ornaments and decorations. The gift department is packed with sweaters, scarves, accessories, and Christmas jewelry. There’s even a 40-foot section of simple and challenging puzzles. You’ll find just what you’re looking for at Kraynak’s, plus much more,” said Zippie.

Fun For The Whole Family At Kraynak’s

Kraynak’s also has a Christmas and holiday department with indoor décor, including 56 villages, gift sets, and Snowbabies figurines. Behind the original store is a full-line garden center, featuring shrubbery, garden accessories, and furniture, and cut trees for those who prefer the looks and scent of a real tree for the holidays. There is also a wide selection of more than 150 artificial trees in the main store to choose from.

Visitors can see Santa from November 5 to November 7 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Beginning on November 12 through December 24, Santa Claus will return to greet visitors at the store daily from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Kids are invited to sit and talk to Santa and tell him what they’d like for the holidays. Photos can also be taken with Santa for a fee.

“We have the area’s largest free Christmas display, so a visit to Kraynak’s becomes a family tradition for a lot of people to discover and then cherish. All ages love Christmasland’s trees, festive music, and the scenes we create to put a smile on everyone’s faces. We welcome thousands of people every year, and we’re thrilled that so many consider a trip to Kraynak’s a part of their family’s holiday traditions. Many people come over a hundred miles and when visiting the area, make Kraynak’s a stop,” said Zippie.

Kraynak’s holiday hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. They will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas day.

How to Get There: The address is 2525 East State St., Hermitage, PA 16148. Driving time from downtown Pittsburgh is 90 minutes. Visit their website at www.kraynaks.com.

For a full list of Mercer County retailers and shops, visit their site or sign up online to receive a coupon book that’s packed with year-round discounts.

Keystone Safari

Keystone Safari, located in Grove City, is a 144-acre interactive adventure and animal park, providing a fun and festive experience for the entire family. From giraffes to lions, there are more than 60 species of exotic and interesting animals for guests to observe.

For the holiday season, the park is featuring Keystone Safari’s Annual Holiday Lights. Guests can enjoy several different holiday light displays as they illuminate the winter night. Guests can visit the reindeer barn where they can give treats to Santa’s special antlered helpers. Guests can also embark on a camel ride for a night of holiday fun.

Enjoy The Festive Nativity Scene At Keystone Safari

For one weekend only starting December 17, 18, and ending on December 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors will have a chance to drive through and experience the Bethlehem Nativity Scene. Guests will not only get to see, pet, and feed several animals but will also get to watch Roman Soldiers on their horses, Wisemen with their ponies and donkeys, as well as Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus at the end warm in their stable.

Visitors can also walk through the park, where they can get up close to over 100 animals of 25 species while enjoying Keystone Safari’s festive light displays. Guests can watch ice carving master Richard Bubin create unique figures out of large blocks of ice, enjoy hot food serviced by local concession stands, sit with Santa, and look out for the Grinch!

Keystone Safari is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between Veterans Day and the end of the year. They are closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

How to Get There: Keystone Safari is located minutes from the Grove City Outlets, less than two miles off of I-79. The address is 2284 Mercer Butler Pike, Grove City, PA 16127. Visit their website at www.keystonesafari.com.

