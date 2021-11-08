CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police have located a man they believed could be at special risk of harm or injury.

Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

An alert had been issued that Peluso was missing on Saturday night.

Police said Monday that he was safely located.

