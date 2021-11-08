By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 11,589 new coronavirus cases and 60 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,597,065 cases and 31,915 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,245 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 573 in ICUs.

The state says 14,228,609 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,496,173 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, November 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,775,558 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 79,440 cases among residents and 17,486 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,436 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 32,772 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: