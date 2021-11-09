By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 261 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 219 are confirmed cases and 42 are probable.
Out of the six new deaths, one happened in March, two in October and three in November. All were in the 65+ age group.
There have been 8,991 total hospitalizations and 136,200 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,368.
