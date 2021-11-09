By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students at the Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School will be going remote for the rest of the week.
The district says on its website that in-person classes will resume next Monday.
School board member Cameron Culliver said on social media that the decision was made to ensure the safety of students.
Culliver went on to say he wants to give students the opportunity to comprehend an incident regarding a classmate, but he did not elaborate on what that meant in the post.