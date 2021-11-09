By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A student is accused of assaulting a faculty member at Westmoreland County Community College’s Advanced Technology Center.READ MORE: New Deadly Form Of Fentanyl Is On The Streets In Allegheny County
State police said they were called just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the center after a report of an assault. The faculty member sustained minor injuries, and the suspect — a 24-year-old student — was taken into custody.READ MORE: Sto-Rox High School Student Shot, Killed In McKees Rocks
The student, according to police, was taken to police barracks and will be charged.
According to a statement from Dr. Sydney Beeler, the vice president of Enrollment Management at the college, Westmoreland went into lockdown due to the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.MORE NEWS: Man Charged With Stabbing His Father, Aunt To Death In Penn Township
No other students or faculty were injured.