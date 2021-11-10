ATHERTON (CBS SF) — For a fifth straight year, Atherton remains the nation’s most expensive zip code with median home sale prices at a record $7.475 million, according to PropertyShark’s annual survey.

Among the Silicon Valley community’s residents are Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Whatsapp founder Jan Koum, former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, former deputy British prime minister Nick Clegg and the Fox News populist Steve Hilton.

It’s the hometown of tech billionaires, entertainment heavyweights and venture capitalists.

“Reaching a new record median sale price at $7,475,000, Atherton’s 94027 remains the #1 most expensive zip code in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year — nearly $2 million ahead of the runner-up,” the real estate property firm said in a news release. “Not only that, but the billionaire favorite also saw its median rise 7% year-to-year, suggesting that this exclusive enclave may continue to retain its leading position in the future.”

Overall, San Francisco boasts the highest concentration of pricey zip codes while the entire Bay Area has 47 of nation’s most exclusive zip codes.

PropertyShark Graphic



Among the other Bay Area communities in the top 12 were: the Marin County community of Ross at No.4 at $4.583 million; Los Altos at No. 9 at $4.052 million and Palo Alto at No. 12 at $3.8 million.’

The top 10 nationwide in the annual survey were: