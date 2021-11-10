By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Commuters heading into the city this morning using the Ft. Duquesne Bridge may need to find an alternate route.

A car crashed on the lower deck of the bridge, nearly landing in the river below.

All traffic is shut down on the lower deck of the bridge as crews work to remove the vehicle from the railing.

It is unknown how many people were inside the vehicle and if there were any injuries in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted to Ft. Duquesne Boulevard at this time.

PennDOT tells KDKA that there is a lot of fuel and oil that needs to be cleaned up from the scene and they expect that will take an hour or two before the bridge reopens to traffic.

