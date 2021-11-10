PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has arrived in Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference.
Arrived in Edinboro, UK late Tuesday afternoon at invitation of Dutch embassy enjoyed a small discussion on the reestablishment on subnational/federal/private alignments to meet climate goals. Off to afternoon panel discussion. #COP26
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) November 10, 2021
Mayor Peduto tweeted that he arrived in Edinboro late on Tuesday afternoon and attended a small discussion on the reestablishment of federal and private alignments to meet climate goals.
He has said that Pittsburgh will continue to integrate sustainability and resilience into the city’s processes, including a strategy to complete the goals and introducing legislation for electric vehicles in Pittsburgh.