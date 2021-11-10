By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Desmond Bobga pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding online shoppers, including a woman from the Pittsburgh area.
Prosecutors say he and others created the since-deleted lovelyhappypuppy.com and accepted cash for dogs but never delivered the animals. Prosecutors say the scam used COVID-19 as an emotional weapon.
Bobga will be sentenced next year.