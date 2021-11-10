By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – After six years of service and then retirement, a beloved police K-9 in New Castle has died.
Bojar served the department from 2012 until the fall of 2018 when he retired.
He was certified in explosive detection and was also a patrol dog.
Bojar also was on the Region 13 Task Force that served all of western Pennsylvania.
“Bojar you will be missed and the NCPD thanks you for your service to the community,” the department said in a Facebook post.