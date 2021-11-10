CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – The South Fayette Township Board of Commissioners is voting on whether to take legal action to stop PennDOT from tolling a bridge on I-79.

The board will discuss filing a petition for review with the Commonwealth Court at its meeting Wednesday, according to the agenda.

PennDOT plans to toll nine bridges across the state, including I-79 in Bridgeville.

PennDOT proposed the plan to fund reconstructing or replacing the bridges without taking money away from other projects. PennDOT said the money will replace the northbound and southbound bridges on I-79 mainline over State Route 60 and will also widen I-79 from two to three lanes in each direction.

It’s been met with pushback from politicians, truckers and residents.

