By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The United Way is offering free tax prep to low-income households, and volunteers are needed.

The Earned Income Tax Credit helps low-income taxpayers who qualify to pay less federal tax or even get a refund.

Now, the United Way is asking for volunteers to help the Free Tax Prep Coalition. The organization said 275 volunteers prepared over 6,000 tax returns last year.

