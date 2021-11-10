By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At 5-3, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not the best football team in the NFL, but the city of Pittsburgh is the top town in a new study of America’s best sports cities.

Popular consumer site WalletHub.com released its rankings Wednesday, putting the Steel City at No. 1 for football.

Hockey wasn’t far behind at No. 3.

Pittsburgh checked in at No. 4 in the overall rankings, behind No. 1 Boston, No. 2 Los Angeles and No. 3 New York.

Philadelphia was next at No. 5.

Pittsburgh was ranked the No. 13 baseball city and the No. 94 city for basketball.

The Steelers welcome the Detroit Lions to Heinz Field on Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Penguins’ next game is at home Thursday against the Florida Panthers.

