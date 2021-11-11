By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billy Joel will be holding a concert at PNC Park next year.READ MORE: Billy Joel Concert Kicks Off Big Holiday Weekend
The concert is happening on Thursday, August 11.
The exact time of the concert is not known at this time.
Billy Joel is returning to Pittsburgh for the first time in six years for a show at PNC Park, his second at the venue, on Thursday, August 11, 2022!
See more info here: https://t.co/LyLlubX3HD pic.twitter.com/RmyIbnuaK3
— Billy Joel (@billyjoel) November 11, 2021
Tickets will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 19.READ MORE: Billy Joel Officially Coming To PNC Park For Summer Concert
Early access to tickets will be open to American Express® Card Members next Monday through Thursday.
The Pirates organization made the announcement Thursday morning, after saying on Monday that “one of the most iconic musicians of the modern era” would be at the venue.
The concert will be a part of the Pirates 2022 PNC Park concert series.
The last time Joel had a concert in Pittsburgh was in 2016.