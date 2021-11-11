LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) – It’s going to be a busy day in Lawrenceville today with detours away from a portion of Butler Street.
Early on Thursday morning, the facade of the building that houses Industry Public House came down.
No one was injured and no evacuations were needed, police at the scene have told KDKA.
Building inspection has deemed the building to be unsafe and they are concerned that more of the building will fall today.
Commuters should be aware of the closure as cleanup efforts begin, with Butler Street being closed between 42nd and 44th streets.
KDKA’s Bryant Reed will have more live from the scene on Your Day Pittsburgh beginning at 4:30 a.m.