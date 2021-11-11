By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?

The 2021 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”

Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below.

THE CLASSICS

Monday, Nov. 22

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Frosty The Snowman at 8 a.m.

Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire at 8 p.m.

Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe at 8:30 p.m.

The Story of Santa Claus at 9 p.m.

CBS ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIES

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Proposal from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Christmas Takes Flight from 8-10 p.m.

OTHER SPECIAL PROGRAMMING

Sunday, Dec. 5

The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove from 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

The Price Is Right At Night (Christmas Themed) from 8-9 p.m.

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors from 9-11 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash from 8-11 p.m.