By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Sheriffs Office is now the only department in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to have an all-electric vehicle in its fleet.

On Wednesday, they unveiled a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric cruiser.

The department plans to add a second in a few months.

Sheriffs have said other departments are looking to follow in their tire tracks.

“We’re the only ones in the state that have this capability,” said Lt. Conor Mullen. “There’s a lot of police departments that have already reached out to us interested in knowing and sharing our data of how this vehicle performs.”

The expectation among the sheriff’s office is each electric vehicle will save at least $26,000 in fuel and maintenance costs.

They are also considering buying solar-powered charges so even the electricity used to charge the fleet will come from a green source.