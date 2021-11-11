By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania's treasurer is looking to return unclaimed medals like Purple Hearts and Bronze Stars to veterans who earned them.
On Veterans Day, Treasurer Stacy Garrity encouraged veterans to search the state's database of unclaimed military decorations and memorabilia.
Since taking office, Garrity said he’s returned more than 225 military decorations and memorabilia from the treasury’s vault and 500 are in the process of being returned.
"Our first goal is to return the items to the veteran who earned them. If the veteran has passed, we return them to a family member. Sometimes it can take quite a bit of detective work to find the rightful owners. It's one small way we can show our gratitude to these veterans and their families," said Garrity.
The state’s military database can be searched here.