By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers first-round pick Najee Harris is teaming up with a law firm to give away 600 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.READ MORE: Treasurer Hoping To Reunite Veterans With Unclaimed Medals In State's Vault
Harris’ Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation and the Chaffin Luhana Foundation will partner to give away turkeys in Hancock County, West Virginia on Nov. 17 and Pittsburgh on Nov. 18.READ MORE: Carnegie Police Seek Suspect In Liquor Store Armed Robbery
Families in need are highly encouraged to register online because quantities are limited.MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Health Department Shuts Down 4 Eateries
You can learn more details and register here.