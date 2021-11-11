VETERANS DAYA resource and events guide for Veterans Day 2021 in Pittsburgh
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers first-round pick Najee Harris is teaming up with a law firm to give away 600 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

Harris’ Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation and the Chaffin Luhana Foundation will partner to give away turkeys in Hancock County, West Virginia on Nov. 17 and Pittsburgh on Nov. 18.

Families in need are highly encouraged to register online because quantities are limited.

You can learn more details and register here.