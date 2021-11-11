PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Enjoy it while it lasts right?

I think we will see more 60 degree days before the end of the year, but you know there’s not going to be more than a handful of them left.

Today will be one of those handful of days with highs near 70 degrees. There’s a high chance that today will be the warmest day of the rest of the year.

Looking at records data, the last time we hit 68 degrees or higher last year was on Nov 10th. If we hit the 68-degree mark today it would be the latest in over five years. In 2016 we hit 74° on the 18th of November. In 2015, we hit 68 degrees on the 12th of December! Just looking at the records coming from the Pittsburgh airport (Data starts in 1948), there are only ten years where we have seen high temperatures of 68 degrees or higher in December. There’s probably an additional 20-25 years with the high hitting 68 or greater this late in the year.

Looking ahead, rain chances will roll in overnight tonight. Rain totals will likely be around a quarter of an inch.

The best chance for rain will occur from 8:00 p.m. today through 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Friday will be completely dry while the sun is out and sunny. Highs on Friday also won’t be too bad with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

This weekend there will be a snow chance but temperatures on Saturday should remain right at or just above the freezing mark.

This will limit any issues on area roads in most places. The difference will be in the Laurels where temperatures will be cold enough for both snow and icy conditions on untreated roads. Snow should be expected through the day on Saturday in the Laurels with early numbers showing 1”-3” of snow possible depending on your location

The bigger snow system slides in late Sunday into Monday morning.

This second round will bring the potential to double or maybe even triple the amount of snow in the Laurels. For everyone else, it has the possibility of being a big mess with some slick spots on area roads.

My concern is focused on a few hours on Monday morning with temperatures expected to drop down to around 30 degrees in Pittsburgh.

Slick spots again will be possible and the threat posed will be larger and more widespread than what we can expect on Saturday.

