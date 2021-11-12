By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE (KDKA) – Students of Dickson Preparatory STEAM Academy are staying home today.
The school announced it was moving to remote learning as it has received threats.
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and the school tells KDKA they take both academics and safety seriously.
We have reached out to police and are awaiting a response.
