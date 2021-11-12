By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – It was a chaotic scene in Murrysville on Thursday night.
Several people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Golden Mile Highway.
A Jeep and a sedan collided, head-on, near Saltsburg Road in Murrysville.
Both cars sustained serious damage.
The condition of those taken to the hospital is not known at this time.