By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – It was a chaotic scene in Murrysville on Thursday night.

Several people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Golden Mile Highway.

A Jeep and a sedan collided, head-on, near Saltsburg Road in Murrysville.

Both cars sustained serious damage.

The condition of those taken to the hospital is not known at this time.