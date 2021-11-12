By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The last fall foliage forecast of the season is here, and while most counties are past peak, you still have one more chance to catch the autumn displays.
Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties have colors that are starting to fade, while the best colors in the rest of the area have come and gone.
Although the season is winding down, fall shades can still be found through much of the state. Northern oak forests continue to offer their colorful farewell, while southeastern and southcentral forests retain color. Final #PAFallFoliage report ➡ https://t.co/BxMPTJIP69 pic.twitter.com/xsFtgQ8DwJ
— PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) November 12, 2021
The southeastern and southcentral forests are retaining their color, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said.
If you're looking to catch the last of the colors this weekend in the Pittsburgh area, the DCNR recommends Brady's Bend Overlook in Clarion County, Seneca Fire Tower at Cook Forest State Park, Beartown Rocks in Clear Creek State Forest and Kennerdell Overlook in Venango County.
You can read the full fall foliage report here.