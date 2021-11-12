By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A 19-year-old Penn State student who went missing has been found dead, State College police said.
She was reported missing Thursday evening after she hadn’t been seen since Wednesday, police said. Her body was found Friday.
While her death is under investigation, police said a preliminary investigation indicates it was an accident.
Police are working with the Centre County coroner to learn more about the circumstances around her death. Police said they can’t release any more details at the time.
The student wasn't identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 814-234-7150.